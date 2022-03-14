Barclays Begins Coverage on JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of JBS stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72. JBS has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

