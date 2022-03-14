Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.