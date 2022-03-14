Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,844 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.