Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 896 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $226.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.28. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.42 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

