Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $386.07 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $380.91 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.24.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

