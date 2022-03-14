Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 61.7% in February

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 13th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vonovia stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

