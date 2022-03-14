Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BSL opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $17.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
