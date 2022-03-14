Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BSL opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.