Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,784 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $281.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.42 and a 200 day moving average of $377.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

