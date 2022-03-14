Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 238 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

