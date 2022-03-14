Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $169.49 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $157.20 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

