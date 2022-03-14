Citigroup Cuts RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target to $6.00

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 302.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:RLX opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

