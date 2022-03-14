Citigroup Cuts RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target to $6.00

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 302.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.
NYSE:RLX opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53.
RLX Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
