Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $885.50.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

