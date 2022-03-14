Raymond James Downgrades IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Underperform

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

IPGP opened at $110.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average of $158.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

