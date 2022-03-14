Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 89.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PCAR opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.