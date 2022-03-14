Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.10 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Copart by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $115.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average of $140.29. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.08 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

