Aries Wealth Management Buys New Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIDE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 78,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.50. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $16.38.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

