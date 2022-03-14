UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

