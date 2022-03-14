Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 23,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 105,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.27 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

