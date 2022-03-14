Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Asana (ASAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) recently:

3/10/2022 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $97.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/10/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $65.00.

2/24/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

1/14/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ASAN opened at $34.56 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.36 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000,000 shares of company stock worth $426,232,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,885,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

