Comerica Bank Sells 32,523 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN opened at $35.83 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.