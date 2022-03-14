Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $116.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($118.48) to €113.00 ($122.83) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

AKZOY stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

