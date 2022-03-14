Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Revolve Group by 63.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 117,304 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Revolve Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of RVLV opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.75. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

