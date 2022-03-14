42,220 Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $44.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $49.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

