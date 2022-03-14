UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $482.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $351.55 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

