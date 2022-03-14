Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 8,791 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.