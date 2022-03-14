Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Silgan has increased its dividend payment by 11.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.
SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Raymond James increased their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.
In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,530,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Silgan by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silgan by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
