Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Silgan has increased its dividend payment by 11.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James increased their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,530,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Silgan by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silgan by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

