Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 180.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.6%.

RYN opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rayonier by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after buying an additional 191,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 60.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

