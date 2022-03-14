Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greif has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Greif stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,988,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

