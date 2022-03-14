Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

AGI stock opened at C$11.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.51. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -50.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGI. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.00.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

