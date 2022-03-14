Spire Wealth Management Purchases 11,159 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1,127.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

