CX Institutional Acquires 65 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Accenture were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $311.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

