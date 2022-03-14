CX Institutional Has $531,000 Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,417,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,646,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 510,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

