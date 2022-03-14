CX Institutional Buys 387 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $48.47 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

