CX Institutional Has $352,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3,186.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX opened at $111.79 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $110.65 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.11.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.