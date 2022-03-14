ACG Wealth Acquires Shares of 855 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

ZTS stock opened at $185.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

