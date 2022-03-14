Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

