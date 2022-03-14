Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $6.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 4.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.66. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 4.95 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

