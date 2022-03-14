Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Shares of OCC opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.