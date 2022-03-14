Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Drops By 30.8%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
NXT Energy Solutions stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.