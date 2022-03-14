Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Drops By 30.8%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NXT Energy Solutions stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

