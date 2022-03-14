HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

HP stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.