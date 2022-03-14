ACG Wealth Sells 17,564 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,564 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $105.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

