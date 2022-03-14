ACG Wealth Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $232.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

