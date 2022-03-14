ACG Wealth Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18,844.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $51.70 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74.

