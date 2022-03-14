NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $96.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

