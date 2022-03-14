Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Target Price at $52.40

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

STLJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $30.49 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

