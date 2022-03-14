-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). Wolfspeed reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolfspeed.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE WOLF opened at $92.06 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26.

About Wolfspeed (Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.