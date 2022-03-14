MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $4.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MFA Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

