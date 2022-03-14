Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,528,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.