Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

