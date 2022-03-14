IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $189.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

